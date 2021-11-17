SWIFT African Regional Conference 2021: Africa's premier financial services event

This year’s conference will look at Africa’s digital economy, ‘where finance and fintech reconnect’ and will deep dive into topics such as payments, trade, technology, financial inclusion, data, and innovation. The two-day event will place emphasis on boosting Africa’s economy post pandemic, opportunities stemming from mass digitisation, increasing intra-African trade, and the importance of understanding your customer in this changing landscape. The extraordinary line-up of sessions include industry speakers from across Africa.

Confirmed speakers include:

Robert Besseling, Founder and CEO, Pangea-RiskSayonara El Asmar, Chief Operations Officer, Banque MisrArabile Gumede, Financial Journalist, TV & Radio Business AnchorAyotunde Kuponiyi, Managing Director/CEO, Hope PSBank LimitedAkeem Lawal, Divisional CEO, Interswitch GroupPauline Macharia, Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCXO), SBM Bank Kenya LtdSheila M'Mbijjewe, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of KenyaJack Ngare, Managing Director, Microsoft Africa Development CenterJan Pilbauer, Chief Executive Officer, BankservAfricaLinda Teggisa, Head of Trade Finance, NMB Bank PLCDr Tumubweinee Twinemanzi, Executive Director Supervision, Bank of UgandaPauline Macharia, Chief Customer Experience Officer, SBM Bank Ltd

Register now (https://bit.ly/3DGkG85) to hear from these leading experts and be part of the future of Africa’s financial community. Registration is free and for more information on the event topics, see the full programme here (https://bit.ly/3FmVELs).

If you are a first-time attendee of ARC, here are 3 reasons why this event is the perfect opportunity to be part of the future of finance in the Africa region:

BE PART of an extraordinary line-up of sessions looking at the key challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s financial industryEXPAND your knowledge by hearing from high-level industry speakers about the latest trends and developments from across AfricaCONNECT and network with peers from more than 55 different countries to do business, exchange information and best practices

As one of the biggest and well-attended global financial conferences in the region, ARC has brought expert African delegates under one roof to unpack topics and trends linked to the future of the African financial industry. With its digitised offering, #ARC2021 aims to grow this event with a larger audience than before with the benefit of bringing some of the best financial professionals to engage and move the African financial industry forward.

