TASAF and WFP join forces to strengthen social protection programmes in Tanzania

Under this agreement, WFP will provide USD 725,000 to TASAF to strengthen food security related activities and encourage community participation in the design of these programmes. Vulnerable families who are part of the social protection programme will come together to construct important community assets like schools, health centres and water sources. They will also support the design of income generating opportunities that will see them through the lean season when food stocks run low. Part of WFP’s support includes the use of digital technology, including a mobile app that will manage beneficiary payments and enhance data collection and monitoring to further optimize TASAF’s public works activities.

“We greatly appreciate this support from WFP which is timely as we expand the coverage of our public works programme. This indeed has come at an opportune time where community participation in project planning is enhanced. Through your support, we also look forward to rolling out the digital platform which has been efficientlydeveloped to capture data in the payment process”,said Mr Ladislaus Mwamanga, Executive Director, TASAF.

WFP’s ability to provide support to TASAF has been made possible due to generous contributions of its multilateral donors who provide funding so that WFP can allocate resources to activities with the greatest needs.

