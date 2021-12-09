As we are about to enter the Christmas season, TECNO is gearing up to give back to its customers with the TECNO Mega Xmas sale to celebrate this special occassion. This sale will reward customers with exclusive gifts all throughout the christmas season when you buy these selected TECNO moble phones, ranging from TECNO PHANTOM X, CAMON 18 series, SPARK 7 series, SPARK 8P and POP 5.
Tecno launches end of year mega Xmas sale for its customers
The fastest growing Brand in Africa, TECNO, has become well known and patronized by Ghanaians as a household brand for its advanced technology and innovation in smartphones.
The TECNO Xmas Mega Sale will commence from the 9th of December, 2021 to 25th December, 2021 with lots of goodies. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of inorder to enjoy the best sale of the year and also to get yourself and loved ones various products that are perfect for gift items.
Christmas is the season of loving, giving and sharing, therefore, take part in this year’s TECNO Xmas Mega sale to enjoy the rewards from the biggest sale of the year. Go on and visit the nearest accredited TECNO shop here https://www.tecno-mobile.com/gh/stores/#/ to enjoy this sale.
