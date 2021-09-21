The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt participates in the military funeral of the former Egyptian Minister of Defense

His Excellency Mr. Hisham bin Mohammed Al-Jowder, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, participated in the military funeral ceremony held for Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, the former Egyptian Minister of Defense, in the Military Ceremonies Area of ​​the Field Marshal Mosque in the Fifth Settlement in Cairo. His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and senior statesmen and the Egyptian armed forces.