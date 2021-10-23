TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

In December 2019, the French major signed an agreement to assist Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) with the development of the Waha concession, following its acquisition of a 16.33%-stake in the concession in 2018, as well as of the North Gialo and NC 98 fields. More recently, in September, Libyan Prime Minister H.E. Abdulhamid M. A. Dabiba announced TotalEnergies’ aim to expand its interest in the Waha consortium to 24.49%.

NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla has been in talks with several IOCs, including TotalEnergies, about accelerating upstream activities to raise production capacity and increase production rates.

Endorsed by the Prime Minister’s Office and supported by the NOC and Libya’s Ministry of Oil and Gas, the Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 will be the first international energy event in Tripoli in almost a decade, and seeks to drive foreign capital, technology and expertise into the country’s burgeoning energy sector.

The Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021 will be held on 22-23 November 2021, in-person in Tripoli and on Zoom for online participants. Energy Capital & Power is honored to work with the Government of National Unity and all industry participants to produce this historic summit.

