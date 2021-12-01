World AIDS Day: Working together to fight the triple threat of HIV, TB and COVID-19

The 90-90-90 and 95-95-95 HIV treatment targets refer to those with HIV knowing their status, receiving their antiretroviral (ARV) treatments and, if they are on ARVs, achieving viral suppression. In many parts of Africa, the gains of the past few years were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, as both HIV testing and new patients starting on ARVs. One of the greatest setbacks in the fight against both HIV/AIDS and TB in the COVID-era - and the reason why the 90-90-90 gains were lost in many places - is that the COVID pandemic caused the public to stay away from clinics and hospitals.

The recent National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM) (https://bit.ly/3D59MaE) study by a group of South African researchers found that there was a marked reduction in primary healthcare utilisation in the country during the pandemic, especially in HIV testing and health visits by children under 5 years of age, irrespective of COVID-19 levels, across almost all districts in the country.

The NIDS CRAM study also found that preventive services such as immunisation and contraception dipped across 75% of health districts countrywide and 23% of the uninsured segment of the population reported that they did not seek acute care when they needed it and also missed out on medication, contraceptives or condoms that should have protected them.

Similar problems are being addressed in other parts of Africa. Dr. Andrew Kambugu, the Sande-McKinnell Executive Director at Uganda’s Infectious Disease Institute (https://bit.ly/3oaqKQD), says: “The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for Uganda, as in many other country in Sub-Saharan Africa – also in terms of other communicable and non-communicable diseases - and this is why it is so important to work smarter together to face the emerging challenges. We believe our collaboration with the PEPFAR, the CDC and implementing partners like BroadReach is vital to turn the situation around. Ending HIV, TB and COVID-19 requires smart strategic partnerships.”

Dhirisha Naidoo, Chief of Party for BroadReach’s PEPFAR funded USAID program, APACE (Accelerating Programme Achievements to Control the Epidemic) in South Africa, which serves a population of about 4.3 million in South Africa, agrees. She also believes in collaboration and advocates for creative ideas to get patients back to clinics.

“Rather than rely on foot traffic, our programme initiated extensive, creative programmes to ramp up testing to find new cases as well as to ensure patients continued to have access to. For instance, our teams focused on increasing ‘index testing’ (testing the contacts of HIV+ people), offering extended hours services for clients to access treatment, and enrolling eligible patients onto specific medicine collection programmes.”

Naidoo is also advocating for creative measures to tackle the “colliding triple threat of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and COVID-19 simultaneously”. One proposed measure is to turn vaccination sites into multipurpose “health events” where patients can be screened and educated on a variety of illnesses. Naidoo says vaccination sites could offer pop-up pharmacies and video content on HIV, TB and cancer prevention, free coffees and other rewards for Pap Smears, TB testing and HIV screening. “We need to think laterally about how we can combine efforts to achieve greater public health outcomes in a shorter time,” says Naidoo.

Andy Karas, USAID (www.USAID.gov) Southern Africa Mission Director says, “Through our and other PEPFAR implementing agencies’ support of HIV and TB care and treatment programmes, great strides had been made in reaching the 90-90-90 HIV treatment, however the COVID-19 pandemic hindered progress. We must now redouble our efforts to get back on track and tackle HIV, TB and COVID-19 together so that we can support people to build healthy and prosperous futures.”

Dr. John Blandford, CDC (https://bit.ly/3xIlAyH) Country Director for South Africa echoes the call to get back on track. “As we face the colliding epidemics of HIV, TB and COVID-19, we need to collaborate and partner to ensure that testing, treatment and suppression remain our priorities. We need to increase our efforts to drive COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure that our immunocompromised populations are protected and safe from illness. Working with partners such as BroadReach and others, is key to fighting disease on the African continent and we will continue to increase our efforts to ensure our citizens can lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of BroadReach.

About BroadReach: BroadReach Group is a group of social impact businesses focused on harnessing innovation and technology to empower human action. Since 2003 BroadReach Group has worked in over 30 countries to support governments, international NGOs, public and private sector to improve health outcomes for their populations. In South Africa alone, during the COVID-19 period BroadReach supported two South African provinces to oversee and manage their COVID-19 outbreaks over a population of 15 million people.

The Vantage platform, created by Vantage Health Technologies as part of the BroadReach Group, is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to provide health leaders and workers with personalised data insights and step-by-step next best actions to guide impact at scale. The combination AI and human action makes true health equity.

For more information visit https://BroadReachcorporation.com/ or www.VantageHealth.tech.

About PEPFAR: The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) (https://bit.ly/3loVxHJ) is the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in history, enabled by strong bipartisan support across nine U.S. congresses and three presidential administrations, and through the American people’s generosity. PEPFAR shows the power of what is possible through compassionate, cost-effective, accountable, and transparent American foreign assistance. Since PEPFAR’s inception in 2003, the U.S. government has invested over $85 billion in the global HIV/AIDS response, saving over 20 million lives, preventing millions of HIV infections, and achieving HIV/AIDS epidemic control in more than 50 countries (https://bit.ly/319u5XH) around the world.

https://bit.ly/3d9u7ks

About USAID: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is the world’s premier international development agency and a catalytic actor driving development results. USAID works to help lift lives, build communities, and advance democracy. As part of the U.S. Mission to South Africa, USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance, and help people progress beyond assistance.

To read previous press releases on U.S. assistance to South Africa, please visit: https://bit.ly/3EdTf5w

For more on U.S. global response to COVID-19, please visit: https://bit.ly/3o8funZ

About Africa CDC: The Africa CDC strengthens the capacity and capability of Africa’s public health institutions as well as partnerships to detect and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats and outbreaks, based on data-driven interventions and programmes.

For more information, visit: https://AfricaCDC.org/

USAID disclaimer: This media release is made possible by the support of the American People through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Cooperative Agreement No. 72067418CA00024. The contents are the responsibility of BroadReach and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID or the United States Government.

BroadReach Health Development is part of the BroadReach Group, a social enterprise that combines technology with deep health expertise to help tackle some of the world’s greatest health challenges.

BroadReach has been at the forefront of developing innovative approaches to improve the outcome of people living with HIV and TB in South Africa, for more than 13 years. As a part of the PEPFAR-funded, USAID program, Accelerating Program Achievements to Control the Epidemic (APACE), BroadReach supports the South African Government in achieving the UNAIDS “90-90- 90” targets towards HIV epidemic control. BroadReach Health Development implements APACE in two provinces: KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga (MPU), in four high priority, HIV-burdened districts covering 315 fixed facilities. BroadReach focuses on scaling up high yield modality testing and treatment interventions (comprehensive clinical and non-clinical differentiated HIV care and treatment services) to improve viral suppression. In addition, BroadReach provides Technical Assistance and Direct Service Delivery surge support to the local Departments of Health in the mentioned provinces.

Media files