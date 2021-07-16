Youth Leaders Cohort II end their Fellowship programme with UNFPA Ghana

To climax activities of the ‘COVID-19 heroes’, a colorful send-off was held to appreciate their efforts in contributing to the Country Office’s quest to achieving the three transformative results of zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning, and zero incidences of sexual and gender-based violence. Furthermore, sharing of success stories of the Fellows as well as rich experiences characterised the ceremony while certificates of completion were awarded to the Fellows.
