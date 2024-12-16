Puma Energy celebrates Blue Ocean's prestigious win at the GOGA Awards

Puma Energy is thrilled to congratulate its affiliate company, Blue Ocean Investments, for achieving a landmark victory at the recently held Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA). Blue Ocean's Tema Multi Product Terminal was honored with the distinguished title of Best Depot, underscoring its leadership in Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

The GOGA Awards, a premier industry event, recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals for their contributions to advancing the oil and gas sector in Ghana. Blue Ocean’s Tema Multi Product Terminal stood out for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, operational excellence, and commitment to safety and customer service.

Speaking on this achievement, the Operations Manager, Michael Kyeremanteng, shared;"This award is a testament to Blue Ocean's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the energy sector. We are incredibly proud of our continuous efforts aimed at setting the gold standard in depot operations and contributing significantly to Ghana's energy development.”

The Tema Multi Product Terminal, a cornerstone in Ghana's energy landscape, is celebrated for its modern facilities, efficient operations, and reliability in ensuring the seamless delivery of energy products nationwide. The award reflects the hard work and dedication of the Blue Ocean team, whose efforts continue to drive the energy sector forward.