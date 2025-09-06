#Featuredpost

The heat was on at Nestlé Ghana’s head office 22nd August and Factory in Tema on 29th August respectively, as social media influencers clashed with Nestlé staff in a sizzling Jollof rice cooking contest during the Maggi Jollof Showdown.

The event brought together Nestlé Ghana staff, food lovers, digital creators, and corporate culinary enthusiasts in a lively competition that fused flavor, fun, and friendly rivalry.

Maggi Jollof Showdown 2025: Nestlé Ghana Celebrates the Nation’s Favourite Dish

With Maggi’s signature seasoning cubes and cooking secrets in hand, the influencers showed they were more than just online personalities, holding their own against seasoned staff from Nestlé’s culinary and marketing departments.

The event, which aimed to celebrate Ghana’s most beloved dish—Jollof rice—also sought to highlight the versatility of Maggi in everyday cooking. Each team had one hour to whip up their best Jollof using a mystery ingredient revealed just minutes before the clock started.

The competition was nothing short of electric, as both teams brought their A-game to the kitchen.

In a blaze of culinary showmanship, 14 cooking stations sizzled with fierce competition. When the steam settled, it was the Supply Chain Head Office and the Supply Chain Factory teams who claimed ultimate bragging rights, out-cooking their rivals to seize victory on both fronts.

The Maggi Jollof Showdown not only highlighted the rich culinary heritage of Ghana but also inspired a new generation of cooks to embrace and elevate their cooking with Maggi.

