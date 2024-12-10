Prince David Osei under fire for insulting President-elect John Mahama

Ghanaian actor and staunch NPP supporter Prince David Osei has sparked controversy online with his recent social media comment referring to former President John Dramani Mahama as a "drunkard."

His statement, seemingly in response to the declaration of Mahama as the winner of the 2024 Presidential elections, has been widely criticised as offensive and unbecoming of a public figure.

In a now-viral tweet, Prince David Osei wrote: "Even drunkard you voted for kwasia boy!! Learn sense wai Gyimi." Many Ghanaians have condemned this remark as highly disrespectful, particularly given the nation’s emphasis on maintaining decorum in political discourse.

Critics argue that such statements are not only inappropriate but also fuel unnecessary hostility in an already polarised political environment. Social media users have expressed disapproval, labelling the actor’s comment as "insensitive" and "unpatriotic."

A Twitter user remarked: "We can disagree politically, but referring to a President as a drunkard is completely out of line. Public figures should do better."

Another user added: "This is below the belt. Prince David Osei should be held accountable for his words. Such comments don’t foster unity."

Meanwhile, Prince David Osei is yet to respond to the criticisms.

In related news, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been officially declared the winner of Ghana’s 2024 presidential election. According to the Electoral Commission (EC), Mahama won the election with 6,328,397 votes, securing 56.55% of the total votes.

The declaration was made by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission during a major press conference, which included her deputies, presidential candidate agents, local and international observers, and members of the diplomatic corps.