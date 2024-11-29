Pulse logo
Sammy Flex warns Black Sherif about beefing with Shatta Wale

29 November 2024 at 16:59
Sammy Flex, a media personality and artiste manager, has weighed in on the ongoing feud between Black Sherif and Shatta Wale, sparked by claims that Shatta Wale wore fake designer boxers.
Shatta Wale and Manager Sammy Flex
Media personality and artiste manager Sammy Flex has commented on the recent conflict between Black Sherif and Shatta Wale.

Speaking on Sammy Flex TV, he addressed Black Sherif’s public taunt aimed at the dancehall star over the alleged 'fake' underwear saga.

Shatta Wale

The dispute began when Black Sherif reportedly mocked Shatta Wale for wearing fake designer boxers. The situation quickly garnered public attention, with fans and social media users weighing in on the matter. Sammy Flex expressed surprise at Black Sherif’s actions and cautioned him against provoking Shatta Wale.

“Black Sherif might not fully understand the risks involved in engaging in a conflict with someone like Shatta Wale,” Sammy Flex remarked, suggesting that the young artiste should be mindful of the consequences of such disputes.

The feud reportedly started when Shatta Wale criticised Black Sherif’s fashion choices during an appearance on the Rants and Bants podcast. Social media users have since shared varied opinions on the clash:

The ongoing exchange has sparked widespread reactions, with many questioning whether such public feuds contribute positively to the music industry.

