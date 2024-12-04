H.E. Ambassador Bishop Sam Owusu, the leader of Pottersville Church International in East Legon Hills, has shared a remarkable testimony about a prophecy he gave to Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the mother of Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale.

The prophecy, which the bishop revealed during a church service, has now been fulfilled, sparking celebration and awe among the congregation.

In a video circulating online, Bishop Owusu recounted how he prophesied that Madam Elsie’s strained relationship with her children, including Shatta Wale and another child who is a medical doctor, would be restored. He attributed the estrangement to spiritual interference allegedly caused by close family members of Madam Elsie, whom he claimed had "spiritually altered her appearance," making her own children unwilling to associate with her.

The bishop prayed fervently for Madam Elsie during a church service and declared that her children would reconnect with her and celebrate her before the end of the year. He gave her a specific timeframe, promising that significant changes would occur within a few weeks.

True to the prophecy, just 15 days later, Madam Elsie returned to the church to give a moving testimony. She revealed that her son, Shatta Wale, had purchased a luxurious three-bedroom home for her. Beaming with gratitude, she shared that she had even spent the previous night in her new home and proudly displayed the house keys to the congregation.

In her testimony, Madam Elsie expressed her joy and relief, crediting Bishop Owusu’s prayers and prophecy for the dramatic turnaround in her life. The congregation erupted in applause as she thanked God for the restoration of her family and for the newfound unity among her children.

Bishop Owusu used the moment to remind the congregation of the power of faith and prayer, emphasising that spiritual battles can manifest as physical challenges, but through divine intervention, all things are possible.

This development comes after Shatta Wale faced public criticism earlier in the year when Madam Elsie accused him of neglecting her for over a decade. Madam Elsie, who appeared emotional during an interview, disclosed that she was battling a severe illness and was under the care of her sister and niece, Sharita Aheteku. She also appealed to the public for financial support to meet her medical and personal needs.

However, media personality and artiste manager Sammy Flex confirmed that Shatta Wale had resolved his issues with his mother by purchasing a new home for her. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sammy Flex revealed that the dancehall star spent a significant amount of money on a plush three-bedroom apartment in a luxurious community in Abokobi. According to Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale made this decision after consulting some prominent associates.

This gesture marks a new chapter for Shatta Wale and his mother, bringing closure to the public controversy while showcasing the transformative power of faith, reconciliation, and family unity.