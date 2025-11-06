5 Ghanaian celebrities who have confessed to using drugs

Ghana’s entertainment industry dazzles with glamour and creativity, yet beneath the bright lights lies a darker truth: many stars have struggled with drug addiction.

Over the years, several Ghanaian entertainers have bravely spoken about their battles with substance abuse, sparking vital conversations about addiction, recovery, and the need for support in the industry.

READ MORE: Regina Daniels reveals conditions Ned Nwoko must meet to win her back

1.Camidoh

In 2024, Afrobeats sensation Camidoh addressed viral footage of him smoking an unknown substance, explaining that he turned to therapy to cope with a painful breakup. While he acknowledged using smoking as a coping mechanism, he clarified that he has never engaged in illegal drug use. Instead, Camidoh has used his experience to advocate for mental health awareness and professional counselling during emotional distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.Lord Kenya

Former Hiplife legend Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo, popularly known as Lord Kenya, has become one of Ghana’s strongest voices against drug abuse after surviving his own addiction. He has spoken openly about how friends introduced him to alcohol and marijuana, which led to years of dependency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord Kenya admitted that “weed affected my reasoning, I would say things I couldn’t even remember later. I believe I would have been a far better artist without the addiction.”

He revealed that his journey into drugs began with cigarettes before progressing to marijuana, and that he eventually became a dealer in school, packaging substances for international couriers. Now a pastor and founder of the Face of Grace Covenant Temple, he uses his personal story to mentor others. “Some friends come into your life to destroy you; they introduce you to vices and laugh when you fall,” he cautioned.

3.Agbeko

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Agbeko, best known for his hit “Ototo Me,” shared a heartbreaking account in 2025 about how drug addiction ruined his life. He revealed that a girlfriend he met at an MTN event introduced him to drugs, which led to the collapse of his career and personal life.

He lost his home, savings, and relationships, ending up homeless and struggling to survive. Agbeko also suffered memory loss, which strained his interactions with those trying to help. “People thought I was proud, but I just couldn’t remember them,” he confessed.

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian celebrities whose careers were destroyed due to drug abuse

His story has reignited conversations about the absence of support systems for musicians facing addiction and mental health challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

4.OJ Blaq

Late musician and actor Andy Nii Akrashie, known as OJ Blaq, died in August 2023 at age 40 after years of battling kidney failure. In 2022, he confessed that heavy drinking and smoking had destroyed his kidneys.

He revealed, “I stopped smoking and drinking completely. It wasn’t easy, but when you love your life, you must change.”

After his recovery, OJ Blaq switched to gospel music and became a junior pastor, crediting his transformation to faith. His death remains a sobering reminder of the irreversible damage substance abuse can cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kwaw Kese

Rapper Kwaw Kese, born Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, has had a long and complicated relationship with drugs , particularly cannabis, a substance that once landed him behind bars but later inspired his transformation into a vocal anti-drug abuse campaigner. The 2014 Arrest and Conviction In November 2014, Kwaw Kese was arrested in Kumasi for publicly smoking cannabis. He was held on remand for more than a month before being sentenced in April 2015 to a day in prison and fined GH¢1,200.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case attracted national attention, sparking conversations about drug use, celebrity culture, and Ghana’s narcotics laws. Turning Pain into Purpose Following his release, the rapper made a dramatic turnaround, dedicating himself to raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. He launched a personal anti-drug campaign, frequently urging the youth to steer clear of illicit substances. Kwaw Kese even released an official anti-drug anthem titled “Trap House,” which highlighted the destructive impact of addiction.

Kwaw Kese with an axe

Despite his advocacy against drug abuse, Kwaw Kese has publicly supported the legalisation of cannabis in Ghana. He argues that a significant portion of the population already uses the substance and believes it should be regulated like cigarettes or employed for medicinal use. “We need to change our mindset about cannabis. It can be managed properly rather than criminalised,” he once remarked.

Confrontation with Police In June 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper again made headlines when he accused the Ghana Police Service of profiling him on Spintex Road. He claimed officers stopped and searched him for drugs, which he described as “embarrassing and unnecessary,” given his reformed lifestyle and advocacy work. Kwaw Kese maintained that he no longer engages in illegal drug use, stressing that “those days are behind me, I would never carry anything unlawful again.” Through his journey from conviction to advocacy, Kwaw Kese has evolved from a controversial figure into one of Ghana’s most outspoken voices on drug reform and rehabilitation.

Kwaw Kese

Many Ghanaian entertainers, have struggled with addiction. Some have triumphed, others continue to battle, and a few have tragically lost their lives.

Bonus name

ADVERTISEMENT

Okomfo Kwadee

Although he has never publicly admitted to using drugs, the Veteran Hiplife artist Jerry Anaabaa, known as Okomfo Kwadee, has long struggled with addiction. His mother has denied claims of mental illness, attributing his condition instead to “bad company, stubbornness and drug abuse.”

READ MORE: Medikal finally breaks his silence on rumours that he has more than one child with Eazzy

Kwadee’s dependency on marijuana reportedly worsened his mental health, keeping him away from the spotlight for years. However, in 2025, he appeared stable and urged young people to avoid opioids, particularly a pill known as “Red” or “225.”

Now part of the Ghana Against Red campaign, Kwadee is recovering at the Willingway Rehabilitation Centre and using his story to warn others against addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their confessions have opened the door to a crucial national conversation about mental health and addiction. They serve as both cautionary tales and symbols of hope, proof that recovery is possible with faith, proper care, and a strong support system.