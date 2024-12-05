Fameye scolds DJ mid-performance for playing wrong song, sparks online debate

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has become the subject of online discussion after a video captured him expressing frustration with his disc jockey (DJ) during a live performance.

At a recent event in Accra, where Fameye performed alongside other notable acts such as the twin duo DopeNation, the singer delivered an engaging performance of his hit songs, including Very Soon, which amassed over a million streams on YouTube within a month. The crowd cheered and sang along enthusiastically.

However, things took a turn when Fameye’s DJ played the wrong track during his performance. In a TikTok video making rounds online, the Nothing I Get hitmaker was visibly upset and reprimanded the DJ in front of the audience. Fameye criticised the DJ for not following his instructions and failing to play the requested song. The crowd fell silent as the artist called out the DJ's lack of attentiveness and professionalism.

Fameye later instructed the DJ to correct the mistake and play the right track before resuming his performance. The incident sparked conversations online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions:

Kweku Cedi: "Sometimes, the DJs dey worry too much."

Akesesemdj BKC: "DJ stunt 😁."

Ken Ba kwabena Mafia: "The guy is serious with his craft. These guys should stop the jokes and respect his seriousness. Music is spiritual, hmm."