'Ghana is sleeping on my talent and it is so bad' - Article Wan calls out industry favourites

Ghanaian musician Article Wan, born Bright Homenya, has voiced his frustration over being overlooked in the country's music industry.
In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on 10 February 2025, the singer expressed disappointment at the lack of recognition and support despite his talent and contributions to Ghanaian music.
I won’t blow my own horn, but go and do your research. When we take the microphone, it’s a different vibration. You can put me on any stage in this world, regardless of whether they know my songs or not. The magic is there. Ghana should do an agenda and push Article Wan. Ghana is sitting on Article Wan, and it’s so bad, he lamented.
Article Wan appealed to fans and key stakeholders in the industry to acknowledge his talent and extend the support needed to advance his career.
I have something here, but I can’t put it out alone. I need everybody’s support, and some big personalities in the music industry have ignored me, and I feel that’s bad. The work we’re all doing, there are people who are our seniors in the game who can manipulate the work in a way. They have the structure to put things in place, and everything will go well, he added.
He also shed light on the difficulties faced by artistes who lack the endorsement or backing of influential figures in the industry.
In everything we do, people have their own favourites. If you’re not part of Team A, when they’re doing something, selecting, you’ll be their second option. This has made a lot of great artists who don’t have the power to push things harder suffer, he concluded.
The remarks have sparked discussions among fans and stakeholders, with many calling for a renewed focus on unearthing and supporting Ghanaian talent like Article Wan.