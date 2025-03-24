10 Ghanaian celebrities with the largest following on X

These stars are ruling Ghana’s digital space, one tweet at a time

Social media has become an indispensable tool for celebrities, not just to engage with fans but also to build their personal brands, advocate for causes, and even influence national discourse.

In Ghana, some public figures have leveraged this tool to amass massive followings on X (formerly known as Twitter), placing them among the most influential online personalities in the country.

Here’s a look at Ghanaian celebrities and influencers with the highest following on X

1 Sarkodie Rapper 6.3M

2 Shatta Wale Dancehall Artiste 3.7M

3.Stonebwoy Afro-Dancehall Artiste 3.5M

4. Nana Aba Anamoah Journalist/Broadcaster - 2.4M

5. John Dumelo Actor/Politician 2.1M

6. M.anifest Rapper - 2.1M

7.KALYJAY - 1.9million

8.Serwaa Amihere -1.8M

9.Black Sherif - 1.5M

10 .Sneaker Nyame - 638.5K

These high follower counts reflect more than just popularity. In the modern entertainment landscape, online influence can be a currency of its own—leading to brand deals, partnerships, advocacy campaigns, and even political capital. For instance, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale regularly use their platforms to express opinions on social and political issues, while Nana Aba Anamoah is known for her commentary on media ethics and national affairs.