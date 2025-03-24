Pulse logo
10 Ghanaian celebrities with the largest following on X

24 March 2025 at 20:55
These Ghanaian celebrities and influencers have amassed the largest followings on X, shaping trends and influencing millions. Who holds the top spot? #GhanaCelebs #SocialMediaKingsAndQueens
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale
Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

These stars are ruling Ghana’s digital space, one tweet at a time

Social media has become an indispensable tool for celebrities, not just to engage with fans but also to build their personal brands, advocate for causes, and even influence national discourse.

In Ghana, some public figures have leveraged this tool to amass massive followings on X (formerly known as Twitter), placing them among the most influential online personalities in the country.

Here’s a look at Ghanaian celebrities and influencers with the highest following on X

1 Sarkodie Rapper 6.3M

2 Shatta Wale Dancehall Artiste 3.7M   

3.Stonebwoy Afro-Dancehall Artiste 3.5M

4. Nana Aba Anamoah Journalist/Broadcaster - 2.4M

5. John Dumelo Actor/Politician 2.1M

6. M.anifest Rapper - 2.1M

7.KALYJAY - 1.9million

8.Serwaa Amihere -1.8M

9.Black Sherif - 1.5M

10 .Sneaker Nyame - 638.5K

These high follower counts reflect more than just popularity. In the modern entertainment landscape, online influence can be a currency of its own—leading to brand deals, partnerships, advocacy campaigns, and even political capital. For instance, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale regularly use their platforms to express opinions on social and political issues, while Nana Aba Anamoah is known for her commentary on media ethics and national affairs.

Ghana's capital city, Accra, is often the heartbeat of this social media activity, with many of these celebrities residing in or frequently visiting the city for events, collaborations, and interviews. As the digital ecosystem evolves, these personalities are expected to continue dominating online spaces and shaping public conversations both locally and globally.

