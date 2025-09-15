GWR: Chef Hilda Baci officially sets record with largest Nigerian jollof serving

Renowned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has once again etched her name into the Guinness World Records following her latest culinary triumph. She set a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, with the dish weighing an extraordinary 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The feat, achieved in collaboration with the Gino Nigeria brand on Friday, 12 September 2025, was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records in a statement that celebrated her achievement. According to the organisation, Hilda described the moment as the result of “nine hours of fire, passion and teamwork,” noting that it required 1,200 kg of gas to prepare a staggering 16,600 plates of rice “served with joy, love and community.”

The historic event, staged in Lagos, drew massive crowds of food lovers, fans, and well-wishers eager to witness the milestone. The dish was created using approximately 250 bags of rice combined with locally sourced tomatoes, peppers, onions, and spices, underscoring Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage.

Hilda Baci first gained international recognition in 2023 after setting the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, a feat that catapulted her into the global spotlight. Reflecting on her latest record, she expressed pride in not just reclaiming a title but in using the opportunity to showcase Nigerian cuisine on the world stage.