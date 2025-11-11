Kaakyire Kwame Appiah reveals he has 18 children with 9 women, says ‘target is 25’

Veteran Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has openly disclosed that he is the father of eighteen children with nine different women, stressing that he has no reason to conceal the truth.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on 10 November 2025, the celebrated artiste admitted that his revelation might attract public criticism but maintained that he sees nothing wrong with being transparent about his family life.

Kaakyire described his large family as a divine gift, adding that his youngest child is just four months old. He expressed gratitude for his blessings, noting that while some people struggle to have even one child, he considers himself fortunate to have many.

“I have eighteen children with nine different women. I know people will criticise me, but honestly, what do you gain by hiding something that already exists? All my children know one another. When you see how close they are, you’d even think they share the same mother. The youngest is four months old,” he revealed.

The Highlife legend went on to say that he remains energetic and capable, joking that he would be happy to have more children if the opportunity arises.

“I wanted twenty-five children. If it happens that way, I would be very happy,” he added.

Despite his large family, Kaakyire emphasised that all his children maintain a strong bond and unity, a dynamic that often surprises people who assume they come from one mother.