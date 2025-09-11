Mr Eazi arrives in Ghana days after lavish wedding to Temi Otedola

Afrobeats star Mr Eazi has returned to Ghana just days after his headline-making wedding to Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

The award-winning singer, who recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony that captured global attention, announced his arrival in Accra through Instagram Stories, sharing a short video update.

He wrote,

Touch down Ghana, straight for a catch with my big brother, Hon. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana. Always a pleasure

Mr Eazi’s visit follows a series of opulent wedding celebrations that blended high fashion, cultural richness, and star-studded appearances. Fans have since expressed curiosity about how the newlywed artiste will balance married life with his flourishing career.

His mention of Julius Debrah underscores his strong ties to Ghana, a country he has long described as his second home. The musician has frequently credited Ghana with shaping his sound and artistic journey.

Speculation is already mounting over whether his trip is purely for leisure or if it will also involve business and music-related engagements.

The Nigerian musician, whose real name is Oluwatosin Ajibade, once studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he honed his musical craft and nurtured his passion for the entertainment industry. He also owns several properties in Ghana, including Untamed on Spintex Road, Accra, which he co-acquired to serve as the venue for his annual Detty Rave concert.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola exchanged vows across three continents, hosting ceremonies in Monaco (court wedding), Dubai (traditional ceremony), and Iceland (church wedding). According to Vogue, the couple’s after-party was held in the basement of the Otedola family home in Dubai, transformed into a lively shisha lounge.

Temi, one of the three daughters of oil magnate Femi Otedola, married the Skin Tight crooner in the presence of close family and friends, including Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.