Oscar 2025: Check out the full list of nominees

Hollywood has released the nomination list for this year’s Oscars, an annual award ceremony organised to honour the industry’s most exceptional stars and films over the past 12 months.

The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 4 pm, GMT-8.

The announcement of the list was set to be released last week, but was delayed due to fires in Los Angeles. Check out the full nominees’ list;

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best original screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best international feature

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Best animated feature

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best documentary feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Anora

Best editing

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best costume design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best original score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best original song

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Best live action short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best animated short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best documentary short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best makeup and hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes