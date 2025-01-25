Oscar 2025: Check out the full list of nominees

Hollywood has released the nomination list for this year’s Oscars, an annual award ceremony organised to honour the industry’s most exceptional stars and films over the past 12 months.
The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 4 pm, GMT-8.
The announcement of the list was set to be released last week, but was delayed due to fires in Los Angeles. Check out the full nominees’ list;
Best picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best supporting actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best supporting actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best adapted screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best original screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best international feature
I’m Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Flow
Best animated feature
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best documentary feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Anora
Best editing
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best production design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best costume design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best original score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best original song
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Best live action short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best animated short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best documentary short
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best makeup and hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best visual effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked