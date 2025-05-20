Shatta Wale claps back at Kwadwo Sheldon for rejecting his help after flooding ordeal

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon are once again at odds, following a heated online exchange that erupted after Shatta Wale extended support to Sheldon in the wake of a flooding incident.

On Sunday, 18 May 2025, Kwadwo Sheldon’s estate was severely affected by heavy rainfall, leaving him temporarily displaced. In a show of concern, Shatta Wale took to social media the following day to sympathise with the content creator and offer his assistance.

However, Sheldon rejected the offer, responding harshly and bringing up past grievances. He referenced a public appeal by Shatta Wale’s mother, Elsie, who had previously cried out for shelter, alleging that her son had abandoned her.

We were all here when your own mother came out crying that she had nowhere to sleep, but now you want to help who? GTFOH!

Sheldon also reminded followers that his relationship with Shatta Wale had soured over a year ago. He recounted a 2024 incident in the UK where the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker ignored him when he attempted to initiate peace by extending a handshake—a moment that became fodder for mockery among netizens.

You all laughed when I tried to squash things with him in the UK and he ignored me. Now you want me to accept help from him just because he’s playing Father Christmas? You people dey mad on this app… Since when did help become by force?

Doubling down on his stance, Sheldon clarified that he is independent and owes Shatta Wale nothing.

We’re not kids here, and no one feeds anyone here. I reached out, you ignored me. Now you reach out, I say GTFOH. Everyone go to bed. Siasem