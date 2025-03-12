Reactions as officiating pastor gives hilarious advice to couple at wedding(VIDEO)

A wedding officiant in Ghana has gone viral for his controversial message to a newlywed couple, sparking a heated debate online. His remarks, particularly about consummation and household duties, have left many divided.

During the ceremony, the minister directed a pointed message at the groom, urging him to fulfil his marital duties.

“Lemme tell you, Linda is never one of your siblings, she is your wife. And the marriage must be consummated. And the consummation of the marriage is done in the bedroom, so make sure you do it and do it well tonight,” he declared.

His words caused a stir among wedding guests, with some laughing while others appeared shocked by his bluntness.

Beyond consummation, he also encouraged men to actively participate in household chores, particularly laundry. He highlighted an issue he claimed to have observed among many husbands.

“I have a difficulty with most of us men. When it is time for you to remove panties, you can do it, but when it is time for you to wash, you don’t do it. The one that removes it can also wash it well,” he stated.