‘We are coming for Paul Adom-Otchere’ - NDC supporter warns

A supporter of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to Ghanaian journalist and Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere.

The warning comes amid celebrations following the victory of the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the 2024 elections. The supporter referenced the controversy surrounding alleged procurement breaches by the GACL under Adom-Otchere’s supervision in 2021, particularly on Christmas trees and lighting, which reportedly cost $118,000 in taxpayers' money.

It will be recalled that Sacut Amenga-Etego had filed a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the matter. While CHRAJ, in its report dated 30 October 2023, cleared Adom-Otchere of major wrongdoing, it noted a “minor breach” of procurement laws when Adom-Otchere requested an invoice in the joint names of himself and the GACL.

The Commission, however said it found no evidence to support the allegations that he had violated other provisions of Act 663 or other principles of corporate governance.

During the celebrations, the NDC supporter called for accountability, declaring:

Someone tell Paul Adom-Otchere that the money he used to buy the Christmas tree, he should return it. We are coming to the airport because they deducted a betting tax of 1 billion from me, I want my money. So they should sort out their issues because we won’t forgive them today nor tomorrow.

Former President John Dramani Mahama emerged as Ghana’s President-elect after a decisive win in the 2024 general elections. Ghanaians voted on 7 December to elect a new president and parliament.

Although the Electoral Commission has yet to officially declare the results, Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Dr Bawumia has conceded defeat.

In a televised address on 8 December, he congratulated Mr Mahama and acknowledged that the NPP’s internal collation confirmed the NDC candidate’s victory, ruling out any need to contest the outcome.