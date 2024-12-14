Abdul Mumin scores in thrilling 6-goal clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin was on target for Rayo Vallecano as they were held by Real Madrid in a dramatic 3-3 stalemate in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday evening at the Estadio de Villecas.

The first half at Vallecas was nothing short of spectacular, with both teams heading into the break locked at 2-2 in this electrifying mini Madrid derby.

The action started early as Unai López opened the scoring for Rayo Vallecano in the 4th minute, heading in a precise cross from De Frutos. The hosts dominated the first 30 minutes, dictating play and exploiting defensive lapses, particularly from Vázquez. Their pressure paid off in the 36th minute when Mumin doubled the lead, nodding in a well-placed corner from Palazón.

Real Madrid, however, turned the tide within minutes. Valverde ignited their comeback with a stunning 35-yard strike, finding the bottom left corner against the run of play. As the visitors grew into the game, they equalised right before halftime, courtesy of Bellingham's deft header from a Rodrygo cross.

Bellingham’s goal marked his sixth in as many games, signalling a remarkable resurgence in form after a slow season start.

Rodrygo is back from the recess after his assist to help Bellingham get the equaliser drilled from outside the box for Los Blancos to stage a comeback; however, Palazon's outstretched boot touch was enough for Rayo to get the equaliser due to the defensive error from Tchouameni.

Abdul Mumin with Rayo Vallecano this season

The Ghanaian defender has been in spectacular form for Rayo this season, featuring in 15 games, scoring two, and assisting one.