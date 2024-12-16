Are there no presenters in Africa? Africans react to Kate Scott hosting CAF Awards

The decision for renowned TV host Kate Scott, also known as Kate Abdo, to host the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Many questioned why the CBS Sports host should be the master of ceremonies for the prestigious continental awards instead of any other African presenter.

CAF announced Kate as the host of this year’s awards via a social media post on Sunday, December 15, 2024, but what followed in the comments section of their X post were angry fans asking why she has been named host.

The majority of the comments were simply asking for an African presenter to host instead of the British. Some of the reasons given were that it’s an award show for Africans and must be hosted by an African. Others also argued that there are presenters with similar qualities who can do the same or even a better job.

One user commented

Forgive my ignorance. I love Kate. She does an extremely fine job. She's extremely refined. But wouldn't it make sense to showcase an African talent at the event? How do we get our next African Kate if we don't provide her with the opportunity?

Another also said, “I love Kate... And she is going to absolutely smash this... But honestly CAF, there is no one on this motherland fit to be the presenter? Not One? This continent of over 1.4bn people and you couldn't find one?”

And another user also noted that:

This is Africa's show why is a British presenter presenting? Be serious guys; we need to have self-confidence in ourselves to keep developing as a continent.

Meanwhile, others thought it was a good marketing move to get more eyes on the awards show.

Do y'all know this can be a marketing strategy to make the CAF awards as big as the Ballon d'Or? Do you know the number of people who will watch because of Kate? Do y’all know this can be a marketing strategy to make the CAF awards as big as the Ballon d'Or? Do you know the number of people who will watch because of Kate?

The CAF Awards are awarded for the best footballers, both male and female; teams, coaches, and goals in the year under review.