GFA apologises to Ghanaians for Black Stars failure to qualify for 2025 AFCON

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has today issued an apology to Ghanaians for the failure of the Black Stars to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana failed to win all six of their qualifying group matches, thereby missing out on the tournament in Morocco.

Otto Addo’s men finished bottom in Group F with Angola and Sudan qualifying, while Niger, who defeated Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, finished third.

The Black Stars had only three points from six matches - three draws, and three defeats.

The poor showing of the team has infuriated many Ghanaians, with some calling for the resignation of both the coach and GFA president, Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku.

The GFA after its Executive Council meeting yesterday, in effect, has apologised to Ghanaians in a written statement today.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to express its sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana for the Black Stars' inability to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

We understand the disappointment and frustration this failure has caused, and we share in the pain and sadness of our beloved fans. We acknowledge that the team's performance did not meet the high expectations of the nation, and for that, we are truly sorry.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal football fans for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the qualifying campaign. Your passion and dedication are what drive us to strive for excellence.”

Meanwhile, the Association has outlined some measures to enhance the team’s performance going forward.