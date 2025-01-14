GFA appoints Kim Björkegren to replace Nora Häuptle as Black Queens coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the appointment of Kim Lars Björkegren as the new head coach of the senior national women’s football team, the Black Queens.

The Swedish coach succeeds Nora Häuptle, who transitioned to managing the Copper Queens of Zambia following the expiration of her initial two-year contract with the GFA.

This appointment comes as the Black Queens intensify preparations for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 14 January, the GFA described Kim Lars Björkegren as a “highly experienced and qualified coach.” He will work alongside assistant coaches Charles Sampson and Anita Wiredu.

Additional Technical Team Members:

Goalkeepers Coach: Nassamu Yakubu

Athletic Coach: Enoch Jordan Daitey

Medical Team Lead: Kate Boachie-Agyemang, assisted by Team Nurse Asinawu Abubakari and Physiotherapist: Margaret Foli

Welfare Manager: Drucilia Arthur

Equipment Officers: Patience Nana A. Quarshie and Adwoa Bayor

Video Analyst: Ronnie Bergdahl

The GFA expressed confidence in Björkegren and the technical team, stating their expertise and experience will be instrumental in leading the Black Queens to success in upcoming international competitions.

The Black Queens have been drawn into Group C for WAFCON 2025, where they will face defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Group A includes the host country Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Group B includes Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, and Botswana.

Morocco is set to host the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations from 5–26 July 2025.