GPL: Asante Kotoko secures first win in five games with victory over Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko ended their winless streak in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) with an impressive 2-0 victory over Aduana Stars on matchweek 12 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on Sunday.

The win marked the Porcupine Warriors’ first victory after enduring four consecutive defeats in the league this season.

Kotoko left-back Patrick Asiedu opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick just 12 minutes into the game, breaking the deadlock and silencing the Aduana Stars fans.

In the second half, Albert Amoah, who has been in fine form, doubled Kotoko's lead in the 57th minute, effectively sealing the win and dampening Aduana Stars' hopes of a comeback.

Despite Aduana’s efforts to fight back and delay the game through dramatic incidents after the break, Kotoko’s coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh, made tactical adjustments to withstand the pressure and secure all three points for his side.

What’s next for Kotoko and Ogum?

The Porcupine Warriors have had a rollercoaster season, starting strong but faltering with four straight losses. With this crucial win, Kotoko appears to have rediscovered their form and will look to build on this momentum.

Next up is a highly anticipated clash against their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, in matchweek 14. Hearts have found their rhythm, going unbeaten in their last four games after enduring struggles similar to Kotoko’s.