John Paintsil focuses on youth development after Black Stars’ AFCON failures

Following Ghana’s disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil has turned his focus to nurturing the next generation of football talent.

The Black Stars failed to secure a single win in six qualifying matches, marking the team’s first AFCON absence in 20 years and the ninth in Ghana’s history.

In response, Paintsil has taken proactive steps to develop grassroots football, which he sees as the key to rebuilding the national team’s future.

On Wednesday, the former national team player was spotted conducting a high-energy football clinic in the Volta Region. Alongside other coaches, Paintsil oversaw training sessions and scouted young, promising players. The event was designed to identify and nurture exceptional talents who could eventually contribute to the national team.

Speaking to the young players, Paintsil encouraged them to seize every opportunity to showcase their skills and emphasised the importance of hard work and perseverance.

The role of youth development in reviving Black Stars

Ghana has always been known for its abundant football talent. By shifting focus to grassroots development, Paintsil aims to build a stronger foundation for the Black Stars. A renewed emphasis on nurturing young players could not only supply fresh talent for the senior team but also restore the team’s competitive edge on the international stage.