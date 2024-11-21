MrBeast teaches Ronaldo how to surpass him on YouTube

Famous YouTuber MrBeast was the highly-anticipated guest on Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube channel that he announced will “break the internet.”

The 14-minute long video of the two having a lighthearted conversation about their journey and career premiered on Ronaldo’s YouTube Channel “UR Ronaldo” this afternoon and has since been viewed over 4 million times.

Ronaldo currently has 67.5 million subscribers since he launched his channel on August 21, 2024, while MrBeast, whose channel is the most subscribed to in the world, has over 331 million subscribers.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner stated that he has no intentions of surpassing MrBeast as the Youtuber with the most subscribers, adding that the record belongs to the American.

Nonetheless, MrBeast went ahead to give former 39-year-old Al Nassr forward a few tips in case he changes he wishes to have the most subscribed YouTube channel in the future.

He explained how catchy thumbnails work, the kind of pictures the global football star should use, and some interesting challenges he can film to captivate his audience on the streaming platform.

Ronaldo invited the 26-year-old to come to watch him play in Saudi Arabia when Al Nassr are playing their arch-rivals Al-Hilal. MrBeast accepted the invite and said he would be there.

Meanwhile, the duo announced that they will be premiering the “biggest-ever video” later this month.