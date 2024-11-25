Video: Fans storm referees changing room, delaying Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars match

Some fans allegedly stormed the referees' changing room during the halftime break in the Ghana Premier League fixture between Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars.

The fans, reportedly unsatisfied by some calls from the match officials, followed them into the changing area to express their frustration.

A video circulation online shows the match officials rushing into the changing room as angry fans shout and attempt to enter the room.

Some fans were captured making their way into the room and lividly confronting an official holding a yellow and orange linesman’s flag.

The secret recording was not clear enough but they appeared to be questioning some decisions taken by the referee in the first half. They also tried to violently gang up on the match officials, verbally abusing them and questioning the decision to reward the freekick which led to Asante Kotoko’s opener.

They were captured surrounding the match officials, who were seen moving back before the video cut off.

Kotoko had taken an early lead just 10 minutes into the game at Dormaa via a sublime freekick by left-back Patrick Asiedu. The Porcupine Warriors came into the game with pressure on their backs and made their intention of grabbing maximum points known early.

They held on to the one-goal lead into the break before that unfortunate incident delayed the second half. The players returned on the pitch for the second to resume but the referees were no where to seen for at least five minutes per reports.

Albert Amoah extended the lead for the away side, making it 2-0 in the 61st minute at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Stadium.

The 2-0 victory over Aduana Stars ended the Porcupine Warriors' four-match winless run.