7 survival tips for living in Accra

Accra, Ghana's bustling capital, is a vibrant city full of culture, opportunities, and challenges. Whether you're a local, a new resident, or an expatriate, navigating life in Accra requires a mix of resourcefulness and adaptability.

Here are seven survival tips to help you thrive in this dynamic city:

1. Master the Art of Bargaining

Markets and local vendors are integral parts of Accra’s economy. From Makola Market to roadside stalls, haggling is not just a skill but a necessity. Always start by offering a lower price and gradually meet the seller halfway. Politeness and a smile can go a long way in securing the best deals.

2. Plan Ahead for Traffic

Accra’s traffic congestion, especially during rush hours, can be daunting. If you’re commuting, consider leaving home early or using ride-hailing apps like Bolt or Yango to monitor traffic conditions. Explore alternative routes and, when possible, use public transport like tro-tros to avoid parking headaches.

3. Stay Hydrated and Weather-Prepared

The tropical climate in Accra can be unforgiving, with temperatures often exceeding 30°C. Always carry a bottle of water and dress in lightweight, breathable fabrics. During the rainy season, a sturdy umbrella or raincoat is essential to keep you dry during sudden downpours.

4. Embrace Mobile Money

Cashless transactions are increasingly popular in Accra. Services like MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) and AirtelTigo Money make it easy to pay for goods and services, send money, and manage finances without needing a bank account. Familiarise yourself with these platforms for smoother transactions.

5. Learn Basic Twi Phrases

Twi, one of the widely spoken languages in Accra, can be incredibly useful for building connections and navigating daily life. Phrases like “Medase” (thank you) and “Ete sen?” (how are you?) can help bridge the gap and endear you to locals.

6. Be Streetwise with Safety

Like any major city, Accra has its safety concerns. Stay vigilant in crowded areas to avoid pickpocketing and secure your belongings. When exploring nightlife, opt for well-known establishments and travel in groups or trusted taxis. Keep emergency numbers handy, such as the police or medical services.

7. Explore Affordable Dining and Entertainment

Living in Accra doesn’t have to break the bank. Enjoy local dishes like waakye, jollof rice, and banku at affordable chop bars. For entertainment, visit beaches like Labadi or cultural spots like the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum. Many events and festivals offer free or low-cost entry, providing rich experiences without hefty expenses.