10 Interesting Features of the iPhone 17 That Will Make You Question Everything

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17, and it is already being hailed as one of the most ambitious smartphones the company has ever released.

According to Apple's official announcement, the device is a complete transformation in how people capture, create, communicate, and consume digital content.

With a blend of advanced hardware, intelligent software, and bold design changes, the iPhone 17 promises to redefine the smartphone experience for the next generation of users.

From cutting-edge cameras to lightning-fast charging, here are the ten most striking features that set the iPhone 17 apart.

1. Centre Stage Front Camera

Centre Stage Front Camera via apple.com/iphone-17/

For the first time, Apple has introduced a square front camera sensor on the iPhone, debuting with the innovative Centre Stage system. Offering an 18-megapixel resolution, this front camera dramatically enhances selfies and video calls.

Perhaps the most impressive feature is its ability to capture landscape selfies even when the phone is held vertically, maintaining a natural gaze and grip. For group photos, AI-driven technology automatically widens the frame, rotating from portrait to landscape to ensure everyone fits perfectly into the shot.

2. All 48-Megapixel Rear Camera System

48-Megapixel Rear Camera System via apple.com

Apple has elevated mobile photography by equipping all rear cameras with 48-megapixel sensors. The main Fusion camera integrates a true optical-quality 2x Telephoto lens, while the new 48-megapixel Ultra-Wide captures four times more detail than its predecessor.

The result is razor-sharp clarity across wide-angle landscapes, close-up macro photography, and everyday moments. This is Apple’s boldest statement yet to photography enthusiasts who demand DSLR-quality results in a pocket-sized device.

3. Dual Capture Video Recording

iPhone 17 via apple.com

Content creators will celebrate Apple’s new Dual Capture recording technology. This system allows users to film simultaneously with both the front and rear cameras, capturing reactions and events in real time. For vloggers, teachers, and social media storytellers, the ability to record multiple perspectives at once opens a new era of immersive video creation.

4. 6.3-inch ProMotion Display

6.3-inch ProMotion Display via apple.com

The display of the iPhone 17 is a masterpiece. The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen features ProMotion adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, guaranteeing fluid scrolling and outstanding responsiveness for gamers. With 3000 nits peak brightness and a 2x improvement in outdoor contrast, the display remains crisp even under direct sunlight. This is a screen designed to outshine laptops and tablets, all within the palm of your hand.

5. Ceramic Shield 2

Apple’s dedication to durability is evident with the introduction of Ceramic Shield 2. This custom glass technology offers triple the scratch resistance of the previous generation and reduces glare significantly. Whether in pockets, handbags, or on rough surfaces, the iPhone 17 is built to endure everyday challenges while maintaining its polished appearance.

6. A19 Chip

A19 Chip via apple.com

Performance reaches unprecedented levels with the A19 chip, Apple’s first processor built on third-generation three-nanometre technology. Offering a 1.5x speed improvement over the A15 Bionic, it combines faster CPU performance with a five-core GPU that is more than twice as powerful. Each GPU core also features an integrated Neural Accelerator, boosting on-device AI. This ensures Apple Intelligence runs faster, smarter, and more responsively than ever before.

7. 30-Hour Video Playback

iPhone 17 via apple.com

Battery life is a standout feature of the iPhone 17. Leveraging the efficiency of the A19 chip and iOS 26’s advanced power management, the phone delivers up to 30 hours of video playback, eight more than the iPhone 16. The new Adaptive Power Mode learns user habits and prioritises energy savings, ensuring longer use between charges without sacrificing performance.

8. Ultra-Fast Charging

With support for Apple’s new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, the iPhone 17 charges to 50% in only 20 minutes. This ultra-fast capability means less waiting time and more time using the device. For heavy users, frequent travellers, or professionals who rely on their phone throughout the day, this feature alone could be a major reason to upgrade.

9. N1 Wireless Chip

N1 Wireless Chip

Connectivity has also seen a substantial upgrade. Apple’s custom-built N1 chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread networking, improving reliability and speed across wireless functions. Features such as Personal Hotspot and AirDrop benefit from reduced latency and stronger connections, making device-to-device communication seamless.

10. iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence

iOS 26 Lock Screen via apple.com

The iPhone 17 runs on iOS 26, a system that introduces the elegant Liquid Glass design and expands Apple Intelligence. Real-time translation across Messages, FaceTime, and calls breaks down language barriers instantly. Visual intelligence tools enable users to take action directly from screenshots, while advanced screening tools filter unnecessary calls and texts. With these enhancements, iOS 26 not only feels more intelligent but also more protective of the user’s time and focus.

What Next?

Starting at $799 with a doubled base storage of 256GB, the iPhone 17 is a significant leap forward in smartphone technology. Available in five colours including black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white, it is set for pre-order on Friday, 12 September, with general availability on 19 September.