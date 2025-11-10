Can you live on ₵21.77 minimum wage? Here’s a smart budget plan

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has announced a 9% increase in the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW), setting it at GH₵21.77 effective January 1, 2026. While this adjustment is designed to offer relief from the rising cost of living, its impact hinges on strategic financial management. For workers earning this wage, careful daily planning is not just beneficial, it's essential. A significant portion of the daily budget goes toward food. With thoughtful choices, however, it is possible to enjoy three satisfying and nutritious meals within this budget. Here’s a practical guide to managing your daily meals with GH₵21.77.

Breakfast: A Warm and Nutritious Start (Budget: GH₵6)

Begin your day with Hausa Koko (millet porridge), a popular, nutritious, and affordable street food. A basic portion costs approximately GH₵4. For an extra GH₵2, you can add groundnuts and "koose" (fried bean cakes) to boost the meal's protein content and add a satisfying crunch. Building a relationship with a trusted vendor can sometimes lead to more generous portions, making this a cost-effective and hearty way to fuel your morning.

Lunch

As the midday sun rises and energy naturally dips, opt for a lunch that is both refreshing and revitalizing. Instead of a heavy meal, treat yourself to a large, chilled bottle of sobolo. This vibrant, deep-red drink, made from hibiscus leaves and infused with ginger and pineapple, is more than just a thirst-quencher. For GH₵5, this lunch choice is a strategic pause; it hydrates, satisfies your sweet tooth, and gives your digestive system a break, all while keeping you comfortably within your budget. You'll feel refreshed and re-energized, not sluggish, ready to tackle the afternoon.

Dinner: A Balanced and Satisfying End (Budget: GH₵10)

Get yourself Fante Kenkey priced at about GH₵5, as a reliable and filling dinner base. Grind your pepper and buy fried fish (one man thousand), approximately 4 cedis, and you are good to go. Don't forget your two sachets of water for GHS 1 to stay hydrated. Daily Total: GH₵21

Conclusion:

