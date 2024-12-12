DIY Guide: How to prepare perfectly creamy mashed potatoes

Pulse logo
12 December 2024 at 11:11
Simple yet satisfying, mashed potatoes remain a timeless favourite.
Mashed potatoes are a timeless comfort food, perfect for any meal. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a cosy meal at home, creamy mashed potatoes can be the highlight of your plate.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to making this classic dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 kg (2 lbs) of potatoes (Maris Piper or King Edward work best)

  • 60 g (4 tbsp) of unsalted butter

  • 120 ml (½ cup) of milk or cream (adjust for your desired consistency)

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • Optional: Garlic, cheese, chives, or sour cream for added flavour

Tools

  • A large saucepan

  • Potato masher or ricer

  • Wooden spoon or whisk

  • Knife and vegetable peeler

Instructions

Step 1: Choose and Prepare Your Potatoes

  1. Select the right potatoes: Use starchy varieties like Maris Piper for a creamy texture or King Edward for a fluffier mash.

  2. Peel and chop: Peel the potatoes and cut them into evenly sized chunks to ensure even cooking.

Step 2: Boil the Potatoes

  1. Place the potato chunks in a large saucepan and cover them with cold water. Add a pinch of salt to the water.

  2. Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 15–20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender enough to be pierced easily with a fork.

Step 3: Drain and Dry

  1. Drain the potatoes thoroughly in a colander.

  2. Return the potatoes to the hot saucepan and place it on low heat for a minute to evaporate any excess moisture. This step ensures fluffier mashed potatoes.

Step 4: Mash the Potatoes

  1. Use a potato masher or ricer to mash the potatoes until smooth. Avoid over-mashing, as this can result in a gluey texture.

  2. Add the butter immediately, allowing it to melt into the hot potatoes.

Step 5: Add Milk and Seasoning

  1. Gradually pour in warm milk or cream while stirring with a wooden spoon or whisk until you reach your desired consistency.

  2. Season with salt and pepper to taste.Step 6: Customise Your Mash (Optional)

  • Mix in roasted garlic for a savoury twist.

  • Add grated cheese for extra creaminess.

  • Top with fresh chives or a dollop of sour cream for garnish.Step 7: Serve and Enjoy

Transfer the mashed potatoes to a serving dish, drizzle with melted butter if desired, and serve immediately.

Tips for the Perfect Mash

  • Always warm the milk or cream before adding it to the potatoes. Cold liquid can cool down the mash and affect its texture.

  • Avoid using a blender or food processor, as they can make the potatoes gluey.

  • For a richer taste, use double cream and extra butter.

Enjoy your homemade mashed potatoes as a side dish with gravy, roast meat, or even on their own. It’s simple, satisfying, and guaranteed to be a hit!

