Is it true that middle children are more honest, humble and cooperative than their siblings?

A recent study conducted by Canadian researchers Michael Ashton and Kibeom Lee has shed light on the unique personality traits of middle children, suggesting that they tend to be more modest, truthful, and cooperative compared to their older and younger siblings.

The research, which explored the influence of birth order on personality, found that middle-born individuals consistently scored higher in traits such as honesty, humility, and agreeableness. This means they are more likely to demonstrate fairness, consider the perspectives of others, and engage in conflict resolution through compromise rather than confrontation. Furthermore, their ability to regulate emotions effectively allows them to remain level-headed in challenging situations.

Psychologists suggest that these characteristics may stem from the distinct social dynamics middle children experience within their families. Unlike firstborns, who are often expected to take on leadership roles, or youngest siblings, who may receive more attention, middle children frequently act as mediators. As a result, they develop strong interpersonal skills, adaptability, and a greater sense of empathy.

While the stereotype of the "forgotten middle child" persists, this study challenges that notion by highlighting their strengths. Their ability to balance relationships, navigate complex social situations, and maintain a sense of fairness makes them valuable team players in both personal and professional settings.