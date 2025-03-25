6 things to consider before renting a house in Accra

Renting a house in Accra can be both exciting and overwhelming. With high demand, fluctuating rental prices, and varying property conditions, it is essential to do your research before signing a tenancy agreement.

Here are six key factors to consider before renting a home in Ghana’s capital.

1. Cost of Rent and Payment Terms

Rental prices in Accra vary significantly depending on location, property type, and amenities. Prime areas such as East Legon, Cantonments, and Airport Residential tend to be expensive, while more affordable options can be found in Adenta, Amasaman, and Kasoa.

In Ghana, landlords often demand one to two years' rent upfront, which can be financially straining. Always clarify the payment structure and try to negotiate where possible.

👉 Tip: Compare rental prices in different neighbourhoods and ensure the cost fits within your budget before committing.

2. Location and Accessibility

The location of your rental property will impact your daily life, from work commutes to access to essential services. Consider:

Proximity to work or school – A long commute can be expensive and time-consuming.

Traffic conditions – Areas like Spintex and Madina experience heavy congestion.

Access to transport – If you do not own a car, ensure there is reliable public transport or ride-hailing services available.

👉 Tip: Visit the neighbourhood during peak hours to assess traffic and accessibility.

3. Water and Electricity Supply

Accra often experiences water shortages and power outages (dumsor) in certain areas. Before renting, ask:

Is the house connected to Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), or will you rely on a borehole?

Is there a water reservoir (polytank) to store water during shortages?

What is the electricity situation? Some areas experience more frequent power cuts than others.

👉 Tip: Speak to neighbours or the landlord about utility reliability before making a decision.

4. Security and Safety

Not all areas in Accra are equally safe. Before renting, check:

Crime rates in the neighbourhood.

Availability of street lighting and security patrols.

Whether the house has burglar-proof doors, security fencing, or a gated compound.

High-end areas like Airport Hills and Trasacco are generally more secure but expensive, while areas like Ashaiman and Teshie may require additional security measures.

👉 Tip: If possible, visit the property at night to assess security conditions.

5. Condition of the House

Some landlords renovate houses superficially to attract tenants, leaving hidden defects unaddressed. Before making any payments:

Check for leakages, plumbing issues, and faulty wiring.

Test the water pressure and electrical connections.

Inspect for pests such as cockroaches, termites, or rodents.

Ask about maintenance responsibilities—some landlords expect tenants to handle repairs.

👉 Tip: Take photographs of any damages before moving in to avoid disputes later.

6. Tenancy Agreement and Landlord Policies

Always insist on a written tenancy agreement to protect yourself from unfair policies. Look out for:

Rent increase clauses – Some landlords increase rent unexpectedly.

Refundable deposits – Clarify whether you will get back any security deposits.

House rules – Some landlords restrict pets, guests, or modifications to the property.

👉 Tip: Never pay rent without a signed contract outlining clear terms.