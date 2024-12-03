Ghana launches chip-embedded passport to enhance security and international mobility

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially launched Ghana’s new chip-embedded passport on the 2nd of December,2024. A significant advancement in the country’s travel documentation system, during a ceremony held in Accra. The initiative aims to enhance passport security, safeguard national identity, and align with international standards.

At the launch, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, presented the first chip-embedded passport to the President. This marks the culmination of a project that began in 2016 under the provisions of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act of 1967. The Ministry partnered with Biometric Travel Solutions Limited, a Ghanaian private company, through a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) arrangement, to develop the new passports in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) biometric identification standards.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo expressed pride in the launch of the new e-passport, describing it as a milestone in Ghana’s journey toward global technological leadership. He emphasized that the chip-embedded passport is not just a technological upgrade, but also a symbol of Ghana’s progress and its readiness to engage confidently with the world. “The e-passport is a statement about who we are and where we are headed as a nation,” he said, highlighting the document’s role as both a tool for facilitating global movement and a reflection of Ghana’s resilience.

The President underscored the technological advancements of the new passport, which features a microchip embedded with biometric data, significantly improving security. He noted that the passport would be much harder to forge or tamper with, helping to protect the identity of every Ghanaian and reduce fraudulent use of travel documents.

With the chip-embedded passport, Ghana is not only upgrading its passport system but is also positioning itself as a leader in innovation, making it easier for Ghanaians to access opportunities abroad for education, business, and family connections.

Ms. Botchwey reiterated that the transition from the previous biometric passport to the chip-embedded version was a necessary step in keeping up with fast-evolving technological trends. She pointed out that while the current biometric passport had served the nation well for over a decade, the new version meets the heightened demands of international security and technological advancements.

She emphasised that as Africa’s gateway, Ghana must continue to lead by adopting innovative technological solutions for security documents that address new challenges and global threats.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Adarkwa, a representative of Biometric Travel Solutions Limited, expressed his company’s pride in being part of the initiative, which meets ICAO standards. Hungary’s Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Tamás Fehér, also commended the launch, viewing it as a significant step in strengthening the ties between Ghana and Hungary.