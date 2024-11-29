Meet the Buz Stop Boys: The grassroots heroes cleaning Ghana, one street at a time

Armed with brooms, rubbish bags, rubber boots, and gloves, the Buz Stop Boys are gaining increasing attention for their mission to clean up the litter blighting towns and cities across Ghana.
For founder and civil engineer Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo, the sight of rubbish-strewn streets and dirty beaches was the driving force behind launching the group in July 2023.
“It all started from my love for the environment,” he told Pulse Ghana during a cleaning tour. “It saddened my heart to see trash bags everywhere and beaches that were so messy. That’s why I wanted to do something for the environment.”
Ghana’s Waste Problem
According to the United Nations Development Programme, Ghana generates about 12,700 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which only 10% is properly disposed of. Plastic waste is a major contributor to the problem.
In Accra, plastic waste accounts for 30% of all waste generated, with plastic bags, water sachets, and bottles being the most common items.
The problem is exacerbated by rapid urbanisation and population growth, which have led to an increase in plastic consumption. Meanwhile, Ghana’s waste management infrastructure remains inadequate, resulting in streets lined with rubbish, blocked drains, and waterways polluted with plastic.
Working Tirelessly for a Cleaner Environment
Fed up with the filth and the flooding caused by litter, the Buz Stop Boys conduct clean-ups across Greater Accra two to four times a week. Their efforts include clearing clogged drains, tidying littered streets, and even installing solar lights to improve safety in the city.
Pulse Ghana joined the group for an early morning tour to clean up the area around the airport. This time, they worked tirelessly in the heat for over three hours in collaboration with Ghana Airport.
Even for a small area, the clean-up required many hands and a lot of time. But for Heneba, the scale of the challenge doesn’t deter them. “Of course it scares us sometimes,” he admitted. “But even if it seems like we are just a small organisation, we decide to fight because we believe we can make an impact. The environmental disaster bounces back to all of us.”
To reach more people, the Buz Stop Boys are harnessing the power of social media. “Because of social media, there is no such thing as small. And if you do it with all that you have, with the passion and the energy, you will definitely get there,” Heneba said.
This strategy is clearly working: in Ghana, the initiative has earned admiration from politicians and celebrities, while also catching the attention of international media. Recently, even a UK teenager flew to Accra to join the clean-up.
A Growing Movement
Not only are the Buz Stop Boys gaining admirers, but the group itself is also growing. What started as a small initiative last year has now blossomed into a movement of more than 150 volunteers, with 50 men and women actively involved. The group includes people from diverse professions – chefs, carpenters, students, and more – most of whom are young professionals wanting to make a positive impact on the environment.
One such volunteer is Jessica, a chef who joined the Buz Stop Boys to give back to her community. During the clean-up, she shared her thoughts with Pulse Ghana.
“I found Buz Stop Boys to be an interesting initiative that I wanted to join. I’m really glad that I joined, because at least I’m giving back to the community and helping to clean up Ghana,” she said.
Looking at the now full rubbish bags, Jessica expressed a simple wish: “All we want is for people to stop littering and start recycling. If we all have the same mindset, things will change.”
The Need for Behaviour Change
Both Jessica and Heneba agree that the high level of plastic waste is a serious environmental challenge for Ghana. Heneba emphasised that education is key to raising awareness about the damage it does to the environment.
“We hope that with more awareness, fewer people will throw plastic on the ground,” he said.
Jessica takes part in the Buz Stop Boys' clean-ups whenever she has time and doesn't have to work. (Picture: Zoe Geissler)
However, Heneba also stressed the need for government intervention, calling for a ban on single-use plastics and noting that: “For everything we do on the voluntary side to be sustainable, the government needs to step in.”
The Buz Stop Boys are proving that grassroots efforts can make a difference, inspiring more and more people to take action and rethink their approach to waste. And they are not alone. Across Ghana, a growing number of small initiatives are being launched by individuals and communities determined to make a difference and create a cleaner, more sustainable future for the country.