Reflo Company Ltd Partners with Achimota Hospital to Combat Cervical Cancer

In a groundbreaking initiative, Reflo Company Ltd has partnered with Achimota Hospital to screen and educate women on cervical cancer. This collaborative effort aims to raise awareness about the disease, promote early detection and provide vital health services to those in need.

The event, which took place at Achimota Hospital, was attended by Hon. Theresa Lardi Awuni, the immediate Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North Municipal constituency. In her address, Hon. Awuni expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Reflo Company Ltd for coming on board and supporting this vital initiative.

"I am deeply thankful to Reflo Company Ltd for their commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our women," Hon. Awuni said. "Cervical cancer is a significant public health concern and it is crucial that we take proactive steps to educate and empower our women to take control of their health."

Hon. Awuni also encouraged the women present to adhere to the advice and guidance provided by the medical practitioners. "It is essential that you take the lessons learned today and apply them to your daily lives," she emphasised. "Early detection and prevention are key to combating cervical cancer and I urge you all to take advantage of the screening services provided today."

The partnership between Reflo Company Ltd and Achimota Hospital is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving positive change. By working together, these two organisations have demonstrated their commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of women in the community.

The event included a comprehensive cervical cancer screening program, which provided women with the opportunity to undergo vital health checks. Medical practitioners were also on hand to provide education and guidance on cervical cancer prevention, early detection and treatment options.

Reflo Company Ltd's partnership with Achimota Hospital is a shining example of corporate social responsibility in action. By investing in the health and wellbeing of women, Reflo Company Ltd is demonstrating its commitment to creating a positive impact in the community.