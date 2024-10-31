Sharaf Mahama champions community growth through sports at Harvard SEI Summit

Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, called for international support to elevate sports and community development across Africa during the prestigious Sports, Entertainment, and Impact (SEI) Summit at Harvard Law School. The two-day event, held November 15-16 under the theme ‘The Business of Doing Good’, brought together global leaders to explore innovative ways to leverage sports and entertainment for social and economic change.

Speaking on the panel ‘Scoring Big: Elevating Sports and Entertainment Through Impact Investing’, Mr. Mahama outlined his vision for using sports as a catalyst for transformation. “My vision is not only to elevate athletes to achieve their full potential but also to impact the communities they come from” he said, emphasizing that talent development must go hand-in-hand community development.

Legacy Rise Sports, which Mr. Mahama leads, prioritizes inclusivity as a core value. “We create opportunities for everyone, regardless of their backgrounds,” he stated, highlighting the company's commitment to empowering young athletes from diverse circumstances.

Mr. Mahama also stressed the power of impact investing—a strategy that aligns financial returns with social progress. He urged global investors and institutions to partner with African companies to unlock the continent’s immense potential. “Africa is a continent of opportunities. We call for foreign collaboration to enhance the skills and talents we have,” he noted passionately. Mr. Mahama’s call to action serves as a reminder of the power of collective efforts. By aligning resources and expertise, international stakeholders can help shape a future where sports drive sustainable development and inspire the next generation of athletes and changemakers.