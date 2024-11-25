Vote on December 2; your name won’t appear on December 7 register – EC to special voters

Dr Bossman Asare, Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of corporate services, has urged all individuals participating in the special voting exercise to ensure they cast their ballots on the designated date. He emphasised that anyone who misses this opportunity will not find their name on the voter register for the general elections scheduled for 7 December.

Addressing the issue during an interview on The Big Issue on TV3 on Monday, 25 November, Dr Asare reiterated that the special voting is a critical part of the 2024 general elections and will take place on 2 December. He disclosed that 328 polling centres have been set up nationwide for this purpose. He highlighted:

Special voting will take place on December 2 at 328 centres.

Dr Asare added that no constituency would have more than 750 individuals voting at a single centre. In instances where voter numbers exceed this limit, the centres have been divided to ensure smooth operations.

He reminded eligible voters of the importance of participating in the special voting, stating:

If you are a special voter, go and vote on December 2. If you don’t vote on that day, your name will not be on the register on December 7.

The special voting arrangement caters to specific groups of voters who will be engaged in duties related to the elections on the main polling day. These include members of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Information Services Department. It also covers personnel from the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Police Service, and the National Media Commission.