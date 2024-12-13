Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

M.anifest Releases The Season’s Wedding Anthem, “Hang My Boots”  Featuring King Promise 

13 December 2024 at 18:18
M.anifest Releases The Season’s Wedding Anthem, “Hang My Boots”  Featuring King Promise 
M.anifest Releases The Season’s Wedding Anthem, “Hang My Boots”  Featuring King Promise 

Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and cultural icon M.anifest has released his latest single, “Hang My  Boots,” featuring award-winning crooner King Promise.

The track, produced by legendary Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz (Tems), blends M.anifest’s  unique lyricism and King Promise’s smooth vocals and explores love, vulnerability, and making  the ultimate commitment.  

With a fusion of Afrobeats and highlife-inspired sounds, the single reveals M.anifest’s softer  side—one that contemplates settling down and building a legacy with one person. King  Promise’s signature delivery complements this collaboration. 

This marks the second time M.anifest and King Promise have teamed up, following their hit  single “Me Ne Woa,” a fan favorite that continues to resonate among music lovers. Hang My  Boots is another unforgettable treat fans are sure to rinse! 

M.anifest Releases The Season’s Wedding Anthem, “Hang My Boots”  Featuring King Promise 

STREAM “HANG MY BOOTS” HERE 

WATCH THE VISUALIZER FOR “HANG MY BOOTS” HERE

About M.anifest 

M.anifest is a Hip Hop artist from Ghana known for a myriad of global exploits. For a decade  plus he’s produced formidable bodies of work such as ‘Nowhere Cool’ and ‘Madina to the  Universe’ that have earned him a reputation for lyricism, storytelling, and seamlessly blending  Hip Hop and African music together in an innovative fashion.  

Beyond critical acclaim and being regarded for his socially relevant approach, he’s also known  for some of the most intriguing cross-genre and cross disciplinary collaborations that are as  notable as they are unexpected.  

His discography consists of five studio albums, two E.P’s, one mixtape, and numerous singles.  He has hinted at the completion and imminent release of an ambitious new project that will be  his sixth studio album. 

PRESS PHOTOS 

Connect with M.anifest via Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, Website

Music
Next Article