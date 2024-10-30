Pulse logo
50-bed mother &child hospital brings modern healthcare to Upper East Region

30 October 2024 at 12:00
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in partnership with Engage Now Africa, and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has commissioned a state-of-the-art 50-bed Mother &amp; Child Hospital in the Sumbrungu-Agusi community in the Upper East Region.

    The facility is expected to meet the healthcare needs of over 1.3 million people across the

    Upper East Region, with a primary focus on maternal and child health.

    Speaking at the event, Elder Kofi G. Sosu, area seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-

    day Saints, said that the hospital embodies the Church’s mission to follow the teachings of Jesus

    Christ by extending love and service to communities. “These sacrifices are not meant to gain a

    personal recognition rather we make them because we are struggling to emulate Christ as He

    would. The construction of this facility is a testament to our commitment to showing love and

    compassion as Christ taught us,” he said.

    He further expressed hope that the hospital would improve maternal and infant care, reduce

    mortality rates, and support safer deliveries.

    Cecilia Amankwa, Country Director of Engage Now Africa, emphasized the NGO’s mission to

    alleviate poverty and enhance community well-being. “We can never lift people out of poverty

    if they are not healthy. So we thought it wise to build a facility like this that can treat mothers

    and children, helping them stay healthy and able to function well,” she added.

    Dr. Lynette W. Gay, Founder and Board Chair of Engage Now Africa, urged health personnel to

    uphold compassion and professionalism in their work at the facility.

    Upper East Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, who officially commissioned the hospital,

    highlighted its importance in addressing maternal and child health challenges in the region.

    “Any effort towards improving maternal health should be the priority of every community, as it

    is crucial to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals, including goals 1, 3, 4, 5, and 10.

    It is in this light that I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Engage Now Africa and the Church, our

    key partners behind the construction of this hospital.”

    Stephen Bordotsiah, Bolgatanga Municipal Health Director, shared his optimism for the

    hospital’s impact, describing it as the first of its kind in the municipality. He announced that

    staff have been identified and are prepared to commence operations.

