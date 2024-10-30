50-bed mother &child hospital brings modern healthcare to Upper East Region

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in partnership with Engage Now Africa, and the

Ghana Health Service (GHS), has commissioned a state-of-the-art 50-bed Mother & Child

Hospital in the Sumbrungu-Agusi community in the Upper East Region.

The newly constructed facility is equipped with modern amenities, including labor and delivery

rooms, a malnutrition consulting area, pediatric care, postpartum facilities, an observation

area, a pharmacy, laboratory services, and emergency obstetric care, along with quarters for

healthcare workers.

The facility is expected to meet the healthcare needs of over 1.3 million people across the

Upper East Region, with a primary focus on maternal and child health.

Speaking at the event, Elder Kofi G. Sosu, area seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-

day Saints, said that the hospital embodies the Church’s mission to follow the teachings of Jesus

Christ by extending love and service to communities. “These sacrifices are not meant to gain a

personal recognition rather we make them because we are struggling to emulate Christ as He

would. The construction of this facility is a testament to our commitment to showing love and

compassion as Christ taught us,” he said.

He further expressed hope that the hospital would improve maternal and infant care, reduce

mortality rates, and support safer deliveries.

Cecilia Amankwa, Country Director of Engage Now Africa, emphasized the NGO’s mission to

alleviate poverty and enhance community well-being. “We can never lift people out of poverty

if they are not healthy. So we thought it wise to build a facility like this that can treat mothers

and children, helping them stay healthy and able to function well,” she added.

“The construction of this facility is a testament to our commitment to showing love and

compassion as Christ taught us,” he stated. He expressed hope that the hospital would improve

maternal and infant care, reduce mortality rates, and support safer deliveries.

Dr. Lynette W. Gay, Founder and Board Chair of Engage Now Africa, urged health personnel to

uphold compassion and professionalism in their work at the facility.

Upper East Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, who officially commissioned the hospital,

highlighted its importance in addressing maternal and child health challenges in the region.

“Any effort towards improving maternal health should be the priority of every community, as it

is crucial to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals, including goals 1, 3, 4, 5, and 10.

It is in this light that I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Engage Now Africa and the Church, our

key partners behind the construction of this hospital.”

Stephen Bordotsiah, Bolgatanga Municipal Health Director, shared his optimism for the

hospital’s impact, describing it as the first of its kind in the municipality. He announced that