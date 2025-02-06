Bedzrah blames Minority for the suspension of Vetting Committee chaos hearing

Member of Parliament for Ho West and Chairman of the 7-member Committee investigating the Appointments Committee chaos, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has clarified the circumstances that led to the suspension of the hearing.

The committee began its public hearing on Wednesday, 5th February, taking testimonies from the 1st Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and other MPs present during the 30th January incident.

However, proceedings were suspended indefinitely by Mr Bedzrah, who indicated that this decision was based on directives from the Clerk of Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, stating that the Speaker would provide further guidance.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV, the Ho West MP disclosed the reasons behind the suspension. He explained that the minority was responsible for the decision instead of Speaker Alban Bagbin:

Let me say that the Speaker was not in the know at all. As a matter of fact, after what happened at the committee sitting, I decided to meet with the Clerk and the two leaders, including the Deputy Speakers, at the Speaker’s lobby.

So when I got there, I was told the Speaker had given instruction, so I called the Speaker because the Speaker has travelled, and they all said that they were not able to get in touch with the Speaker on the phone.

He further disclosed:

They said they spoke to the Speaker, and the Speaker directed that we should, since they have apologised, hold on to this. And I said no, this is not the instruction I received from the Speaker.

Everybody heard the Speaker yesterday that the Clerk should continue with its work, so I called the Speaker, and he said he has not given any instruction that we should stop.

So in the chaos, we decided that, well, we had already suspended, and the way forward is to allow the Speaker to return and give specific instruction.

Mr Bedzrah asserted:

Honestly, this whole stoppage came from the Minority side. I can tell you on authority.