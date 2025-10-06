Chairman Wontumi to report to Attorney General’s office today or face arrest

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been directed by the Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine, to report to his office in Accra today, October 6, or face arrest.

Speaking during President John Dramani Mahama’s engagement with Civil Society Organisations on illegal mining (galamsey) in Accra on Friday, October 3, Dr Ayine revealed that charges involving allegations of illegal mining against Chairman Wontumi, his company Akonta Mining Limited, and five (5) others have been finalised and signed.

He explained that the Attorney General’s office had written to Chairman Wontumi’s lawyers to arrange a meeting, to which they responded with availability on Tuesday, October 7. However, Dr Ayine insisted that the NPP regional chairman must report himself today or risk being arrested.

Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine

Providing details of the case, Dr Ayine said investigations had been ongoing for some time but were initially obstructed by missing documents.

He disclosed:

I'm happy to announce that in 2002, the police conducted very diligent investigations in respect of Akonta Mining, but a docket was hidden until we came to power. In fact, when we came to power and I started the investigation with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, we were finding it difficult to get information.

He added:

Subsequently, the police themselves owned up and presented the docket to my office two months ago. So, as we speak, the charges against Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining, and five (5) others have been signed.

Dr Ayine further stated that Wontumi must appear before the Attorney General’s office today to be formally cautioned and have his rights read to him. He warned:

Currently, we are waiting for him to be read his rights to remain silent. His lawyers asked that he should be brought on Tuesday, but I'm insisting that he should be here on Monday. If he doesn't come on Monday, I'm going to order his arrest so that he will be brought to Accra, his rights will be read to him, and we can start the prosecution.

Chairman Wontumi’s legal troubles stem from allegations made earlier this year by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. During a press conference held on Tuesday, April 21, the Minister accused Akonta Mining Limited of unlawfully selling mining concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners.

