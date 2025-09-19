'Chinchinga' sales banned in Damongo

The Paramount Chief of the Damongo Traditional Area, Damongowura Boresah Kelly Seidu I, has imposed a temporary ban on the sale of kebab, popularly known as chinchinga, within the Damongo Municipality.

As part of the directive, all meat vendors are required to use the abattoir constructed by the West Gonja Municipal Assembly for animal slaughter. The chief emphasised that any animal slaughtered outside this facility will be deemed stolen as per Citi News.

The decision follows growing concerns over a surge in livestock thefts that have left many farmers and animal owners in the municipality frustrated and financially strained.

In recent months, the area has witnessed the mysterious disappearance of goats, sheep, and cattle, sparking fears of an organised theft syndicate.

According to residents, thieves often strike at night, taking advantage of weak community surveillance and limited security patrols.

Damongowura Boresah Kelly announced the ban after a meeting at his palace with the youth of Damongo, led by Pastor Samuel Mahama Denkeri.

He urged the West Gonja Municipal Assembly and the Savannah Regional Police Command to intensify efforts in combating the menace.

The chief further appealed for the revival of community watchdog committees to help protect livestock and restore public confidence.

The Bigger Picture

The ban on chinchinga sales in Damongo goes beyond food regulation — it is a calculated effort to dismantle the network of livestock theft plaguing the municipality. By mandating that all meat be processed through the official abattoir, the chief is closing off avenues for thieves to sell stolen animals undetected.

This move not only protects the hard-earned investments of farmers but also promotes food safety and traceability.

If fully enforced, the directive could restore confidence among livestock owners, strengthen communal security, and foster greater collaboration between traditional authorities, local assemblies, and law enforcement.