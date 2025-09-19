Manchester United vs Chelsea – Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Manchester United will host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon in Matchday 6 of the Premier League, in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the weekend.
United manager Ruben Amorim finds himself under intense scrutiny, with little going his way since his arrival 10 months ago. Despite sticking firmly to his principles, the Portuguese coach is struggling to deliver the improvements United fans desperately crave.
The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the 2025/26 campaign, losing two of their first four league games while also crashing out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Grimsby Town. Their four points from four matches represent their worst start to a Premier League season since 1992/93.
United’s struggles extend further back. Since Amorim’s appointment, they have collected just 31 points from 31 Premier League games (W8, D7, L16), the worst record of any top-flight team during that period.
His win ratio of 36.17% is the lowest of any United manager since World War II, intensifying the calls for change.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have made a much stronger start under Enzo Maresca. The Blues are unbeaten in their opening four league matches (W2, D2), joining Liverpool and Crystal Palace as the only sides yet to suffer defeat this season.
With nine goals scored, only Manchester City and Arsenal have found the net as frequently.
However, Chelsea failed to maintain momentum last weekend, conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Brentford after convincing wins against West Ham (5-1) and Fulham (2-0).
Their midweek Champions League campaign also began on a sour note, with a defeat to Bayern Munich.
Nonetheless, Maresca’s men will view the Old Trafford trip as a chance to make a bold statement.
Head-to-Head Record
Manchester United wins: 17
Chelsea wins: 18
Draws: 25
The rivalry remains finely balanced, with little separating the two clubs in recent years.
Probable Lineups
Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Sesko
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro
Prediction
Chelsea’s unbeaten start and attacking form suggest they enter this clash as slight favourites. Manchester United, weighed down by pressure and inconsistency, will need something special to turn their fortunes around.
Prediction: Chelsea 3 - 1