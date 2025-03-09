Customs seize illegal cigarettes and Tapentadol tablets worth GH¢20.6m in Tamale

The seized items consisted of 450 boxes of Business Royal Cigarettes, each containing 50 packets, and five boxes of Tapentadol tablets. The estimated duty for both products is valued at GH¢20.6 million.

Custom officials initiated operation on February 11, 2025, after receiving intelligence about a vehicle transporting restricted items along the Nanton to Gushegu road. A task force from the Tamale Collection Regional Headquarters established a checkpoint on the Gaha to Gushegu road to intercept suspicious vehicles.

The vehicle, bearing registration number GS 7592-13, failed to comply with a checkpoint stop, prompting a swift pursuit by customs officials. Upon interception, both the driver and the subsequently arriving owner declined to disclose details about the cargo.

Despite their non-cooperation, customs officers escorted the vehicle to the Tamale Collection Regional Headquarters for a thorough inspection. The driver and owner were instructed to return for an official examination on February 12, where they failed to appear. A subsequent search on February 19 revealed the presence of highly restricted goods requiring proper licensing and permits for importation. Lacking the necessary authorization, the goods were seized under Notice of Seizure Number 248806 on February 25.

Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, Commissioner of Customs, visited the Tamale Collection Regional Headquarters to gather firsthand information on the operation. He emphasized that collaboration among state agencies, including National Security and the Narcotics Control Commission, has been strengthened to curb the influx of illicit drugs.

He assured the public that, despite the complexity of the operations of the cartels involved, customs will intensify surveillance at ports and borders to tackle smuggling.

The case has now been handed over to the Narcotics Control Commission for further investigation. Authorities are expected to take legal action against those involved in the illegal transportation of these restricted goods.