EC reschedules nominations for Nkoranza North and South District level elections

The Commission wishes to inform the general public that, in view of the declaration of Tuesday, 1st April 2025, as a public holiday by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, the date for the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South District Level Elections and By-Elections for other vacant electoral areas has been rescheduled to Monday, 7th April 2025, to Thursday, 10th April 2025.